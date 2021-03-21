Citigroup Inc. Has $1.10 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Citigroup Inc. trimmed its holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF were worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 582,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,870,000 after purchasing an additional 31,268 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $22,566,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 224,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,579,000 after buying an additional 17,175 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 219,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,992,000 after buying an additional 12,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trilogy Capital Inc. increased its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 84,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,169,000 after buying an additional 5,589 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF stock opened at $123.86 on Friday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a one year low of $53.85 and a one year high of $137.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.39.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

