Citigroup Inc. Increases Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ) by 97.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IJJ. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF stock opened at $103.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $96.28 and a 200-day moving average of $84.16. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $45.34 and a 52-week high of $106.03.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

