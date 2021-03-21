Citigroup Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) by 39.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,627 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,710 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Weil Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter worth $201,000. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 11,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $449,302.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 74,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,354.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CATY shares. Truist increased their price target on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cathay General Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp from $37.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th.

NASDAQ:CATY opened at $43.31 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36 and a beta of 1.54. Cathay General Bancorp has a twelve month low of $17.58 and a twelve month high of $45.19.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.13. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 29.49% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The firm had revenue of $151.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.33 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cathay General Bancorp will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 35.63%.

Cathay General Bancorp Company Profile

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

