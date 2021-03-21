Citigroup Inc. Sells 121 Shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 121 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 618.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000.

Shares of XAR opened at $125.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.26 and a 200-day moving average of $106.89. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $60.27 and a one year high of $128.60.

