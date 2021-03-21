Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Holdings Lowered by Isthmus Partners LLC

Isthmus Partners LLC cut its stake in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 35,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 624 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC’s holdings in Columbus McKinnon were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 61.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 100.0% in the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,233 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 8,617 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,601,000 after buying an additional 3,152 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 52,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in Columbus McKinnon by 1.9% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CMCO. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Colliers Securities lifted their price target on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Columbus McKinnon from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Shares of CMCO traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.80. 205,381 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 103,239. The company has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.68. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 12-month low of $19.26 and a 12-month high of $57.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $166.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.30 million. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.20%. Research analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.63%.

Columbus McKinnon Company Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

