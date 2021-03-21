Comparing Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) & China Finance (OTCMKTS:CHFI)

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) and China Finance (OTCMKTS:CHFI) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Get Greenhill & Co. Inc. alerts:

Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a beta of 0.98, suggesting that its stock price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Finance has a beta of 5, suggesting that its stock price is 400% more volatile than the S&P 500.

62.1% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. shares are held by institutional investors. 25.4% of Greenhill & Co., Inc. shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Greenhill & Co., Inc. and China Finance’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Greenhill & Co., Inc. -2.80% -38.14% -1.60% China Finance N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Greenhill & Co., Inc. and China Finance, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Greenhill & Co., Inc. 1 1 1 0 2.00 China Finance 0 0 0 0 N/A

Greenhill & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus price target of $16.50, indicating a potential downside of 2.94%. Given Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Greenhill & Co., Inc. is more favorable than China Finance.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Greenhill & Co., Inc. and China Finance’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Greenhill & Co., Inc. $301.01 million 1.10 $10.98 million $0.50 34.00 China Finance N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Greenhill & Co., Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than China Finance.

Summary

Greenhill & Co., Inc. beats China Finance on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co., Inc., an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutions, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services to clients in relation to mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, spin-offs, and other strategic transactions, as well as various stages of a transaction's life cycle ranging from initial structuring and negotiation to final execution. It also advises clients on strategic matters, including activist shareholder defense, special committee projects, licensing deals, and joint ventures; and valuation, negotiation tactics, industry dynamics, structuring alternatives, and timing and pricing of transactions, as well as financing alternatives. In addition, the company provides debt restructuring advisory services to debtors, creditors, governments, pension funds and other stakeholders, and acquirers of distressed companies and assets; and advice on restructuring alternatives, capital structures, and sales or recapitalizations. Further, it assists clients in identifying and capitalizing on incremental sources of value; and who seek court-assisted reorganizations by developing and seeking approval for plans of reorganization, as well as the implementation of such plans. Additionally, the company advises on other financing matters, including debt issuances, equity financings, and exchange offers; and initial public offerings and other equity capital market transactions. It also offers financial advisory services to pension funds, endowments, and other institutional investors on transactions involving alternative assets; and advice to alternative asset fund sponsors for capital raising, financing, liquidity options, and related services. Greenhill & Co., Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About China Finance

China Finance, Inc. operates as a financial services company and provides guarantees to small and medium enterprises. It provides surety guarantees to Chinese SMEs seeking to become publicly-traded companies in the United States by being acquired by a United States reporting company in a reverse merger or merger and acquisition transaction; loan guarantees to assist SMEs and individuals in obtaining loans from Chinese banks for business operations and/or personal use; and various direct loans for business operations. The company also offers consulting services, including business and introduction services, translation services, and access to office facilities, such as conference rooms, computers, telephone, and fax lines. The company was formerly known as Value Global International Limited and changed its name to China Finance, Inc. in September 2004. The company was incorporated in 2000 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenhill & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.