Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $24.59 Million

Analysts forecast that Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) will announce sales of $24.59 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Conifer’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $24.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.16 million. Conifer posted sales of $21.59 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Conifer will report full-year sales of $100.29 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $97.17 million to $102.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $106.90 million, with estimates ranging from $102.04 million to $109.56 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Conifer.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.23). Conifer had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 21.69%.

Several analysts have recently commented on CNFR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. TheStreet raised Conifer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

CNFR opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.28 million, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.21. Conifer has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $5.00.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

