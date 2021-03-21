Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Rating Increased to Positive at OTR Global

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) was upgraded by research analysts at OTR Global from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on STZ. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $154.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $208.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $238.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.18.

STZ stock opened at $234.70 on Friday. Constellation Brands has a one year low of $104.28 and a one year high of $242.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $224.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a PE ratio of 22.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.68. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Lee Hanson sold 6,101 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.78, for a total transaction of $1,395,786.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Front Barnett Associates LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Front Barnett Associates LLC now owns 8,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,749 shares during the period. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, and markets beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

