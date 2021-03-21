Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) Price Target Raised to $33.00 at KeyCorp

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) had its price objective lifted by KeyCorp from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CLR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Continental Resources from $14.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their target price on Continental Resources from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Continental Resources from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Continental Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Continental Resources from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.71.

NYSE CLR opened at $26.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.83. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $32.39. The company has a market capitalization of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of -30.92 and a beta of 3.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $837.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Continental Resources will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Continental Resources news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor purchased 5,917 shares of Continental Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $100,589.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Continental Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,104,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 1,911.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,042 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 22,847 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Continental Resources by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 148,850 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after buying an additional 54,184 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Continental Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. 14.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

