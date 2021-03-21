Contrasting Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) and HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK)

HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) and Churchill Capital Corp II (NYSE:CCX) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares HighPeak Energy and Churchill Capital Corp II’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HighPeak Energy N/A -5.71% -0.12% Churchill Capital Corp II N/A N/A N/A

HighPeak Energy has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Churchill Capital Corp II has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.6% of HighPeak Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.7% of Churchill Capital Corp II shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.5% of HighPeak Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HighPeak Energy and Churchill Capital Corp II’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HighPeak Energy N/A N/A $3.79 million N/A N/A Churchill Capital Corp II N/A N/A $4.69 million N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for HighPeak Energy and Churchill Capital Corp II, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HighPeak Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Churchill Capital Corp II 0 0 1 0 3.00

Churchill Capital Corp II has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.58%. Given Churchill Capital Corp II’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Churchill Capital Corp II is more favorable than HighPeak Energy.

Summary

Churchill Capital Corp II beats HighPeak Energy on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

HighPeak Energy Company Profile

HighPeak Energy, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its primary assets are located in Howard County of the Midland Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Churchill Capital Corp II Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Hornblower Acquisition Corp. Churchill Capital Corp II was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

