Corient Capital Partners LLC Acquires 117 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 859 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,290,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,065,597,000 after acquiring an additional 350,911 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 35.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 659,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $181,248,000 after purchasing an additional 172,414 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 621,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $175,995,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 526,683 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $149,215,000 after buying an additional 8,961 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 452,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $128,199,000 after buying an additional 136,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $277.15 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a PE ratio of 73.13, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $124.53 and a 12-month high of $312.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $282.49 and its 200 day moving average is $282.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $580.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.07 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 14.69% and a return on equity of 19.01%. Sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is currently 20.99%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the United States, Germany, Ireland, France, Other European countries, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

