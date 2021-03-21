Corient Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 100.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,786 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,393 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 106.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,008,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,333,000 after buying an additional 1,036,329 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 97.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,196,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,602,000 after acquiring an additional 591,910 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 629,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,898,000 after acquiring an additional 324,564 shares during the last quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $24,925,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 281,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,142,000 after purchasing an additional 125,100 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:IJT opened at $130.57 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.80. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $57.68 and a 12-month high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

