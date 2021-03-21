Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 260 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 13.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,172 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,441 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,848,000 after buying an additional 2,599 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 101,856 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $15,695,000 after buying an additional 20,430 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the fourth quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 235,915 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,352,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ZBH opened at $160.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $159.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $149.78. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.70 and a 12-month high of $170.05. The firm has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,001.06, a PEG ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 0.52%. Zimmer Biomet’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is 12.20%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $176.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.65.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

