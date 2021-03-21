Critical Comparison: Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) versus First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME)

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) and Amerant Bancorp (NASDAQ:AMTB) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for First Merchants and Amerant Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Merchants 0 0 3 0 3.00 Amerant Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

First Merchants currently has a consensus price target of $36.33, suggesting a potential downside of 25.62%. Amerant Bancorp has a consensus price target of $12.50, suggesting a potential downside of 35.00%. Given First Merchants’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe First Merchants is more favorable than Amerant Bancorp.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

69.1% of First Merchants shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.6% of Amerant Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of First Merchants shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.5% of Amerant Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares First Merchants and Amerant Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Merchants 26.65% 8.50% 1.16% Amerant Bancorp 0.94% 0.52% 0.05%

Risk & Volatility

First Merchants has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Amerant Bancorp has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares First Merchants and Amerant Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Merchants $552.09 million 4.81 $164.46 million $3.46 14.12 Amerant Bancorp $370.08 million 2.19 $51.33 million $1.24 15.51

First Merchants has higher revenue and earnings than Amerant Bancorp. First Merchants is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Amerant Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

First Merchants beats Amerant Bancorp on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Merchants Company Profile

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services. It operates 128 banking locations in thirty Indiana, two Illinois, two Ohio, and two Michigan counties. The company offers its services through electronic and mobile delivery channels. First Merchants Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Muncie, Indiana.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a range of checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts. The company also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts. In addition, it offers trust and estate planning products and services, brokerage and investment advisory services in global capital markets, and wealth management and fiduciary services. Further, the company provides debit and credit cards; remote deposit capture, online and mobile banking, night depository, direct deposit, and treasury management services; and cashier's checks, safe deposit boxes, and letters of credit, as well as automated teller machines. As of April 10, 2020, it operated 27 banking centers comprising 19 in South Florida and 8 in Houston, Texas, as well as loan production offices in Dallas, Texas, and New York. The company was formerly known as Mercantil Bank Holding Corporation and changed its name to Amerant Bancorp Inc. in June 2019. Amerant Bancorp Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

