Critical Review: Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) versus Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO)

Entrée Resources (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) and Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Entrée Resources has a beta of 1.66, meaning that its stock price is 66% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Eldorado Gold has a beta of 1.49, meaning that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500.

0.0% of Entrée Resources shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.7% of Eldorado Gold shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Entrée Resources and Eldorado Gold’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Entrée Resources N/A N/A -$5.52 million N/A N/A Eldorado Gold $617.80 million 3.40 $80.59 million $0.04 300.00

Eldorado Gold has higher revenue and earnings than Entrée Resources.

Profitability

This table compares Entrée Resources and Eldorado Gold’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Entrée Resources N/A N/A -97.37% Eldorado Gold 18.40% 3.76% 2.77%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Entrée Resources and Eldorado Gold, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Entrée Resources 0 1 0 0 2.00 Eldorado Gold 2 4 4 0 2.20

Entrée Resources currently has a consensus price target of $0.60, suggesting a potential upside of 0.81%. Eldorado Gold has a consensus price target of $15.15, suggesting a potential upside of 26.25%. Given Eldorado Gold’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Eldorado Gold is more favorable than Entrée Resources.

Summary

Eldorado Gold beats Entrée Resources on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Entrée Resources Company Profile

EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal property is the EntrÃ©e/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia. The company was formerly known as EntrÃ©e Gold Inc. and changed its name to EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. in May 2017. EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corporation and its subsidiaries engage in the exploration, discovery, acquisition, financing, development, production, sale, and reclamation of mineral products, primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, zinc, and iron ore. It operates five mines: Kisladag and Efemcukuru located in western Turkey, Lamaque in Canada, and Olympias and Stratoni located in northern Greece. The company was formerly known as Eldorado Corporation Ltd. and changed its name to Eldorado Gold Corporation in April 1996. Eldorado Gold Corporation was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

