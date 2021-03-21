Crypto.com Coin Market Cap Achieves $5.49 Billion (CRO)

Crypto.com Coin (CURRENCY:CRO) traded 12.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 21st. In the last seven days, Crypto.com Coin has traded up 17% against the US dollar. One Crypto.com Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC on major exchanges. Crypto.com Coin has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion and approximately $358.59 million worth of Crypto.com Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Crypto.com Coin alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.22 or 0.00051446 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.62 or 0.00015172 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $368.90 or 0.00649437 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.31 or 0.00069208 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001760 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000987 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001765 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.00 or 0.00024640 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $18.87 or 0.00033219 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin Profile

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) is a coin. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Crypto.com Coin’s total supply is 30,263,013,692 coins and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 coins. The official message board for Crypto.com Coin is blog.crypto.com . The Reddit community for Crypto.com Coin is /r/Crypto_com . Crypto.com Coin’s official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain . Crypto.com Coin’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of Crypto.com is to accelerate the world’s transition to crypto. The Crypto.com team aims to put cryptocurrency in every wallet with a strong focus on real-life use cases. Crypto.com Chain (CRO) is a cryptocurrency token issued on the Ethereum platform, with secondary distribution only. No pre-sale, no public sale, or ICO. “

Crypto.com Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crypto.com Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crypto.com Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Crypto.com Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Crypto.com Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Crypto.com Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.