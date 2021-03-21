CryptoBonusMiles Reaches Market Capitalization of $7.44 Million (CBM)

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded up 122.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 21st. In the last week, CryptoBonusMiles has traded 1,019.3% higher against the dollar. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. CryptoBonusMiles has a total market capitalization of $7.44 million and approximately $888,425.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00051573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00015147 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $364.17 or 0.00648893 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.82 or 0.00069179 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001782 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000980 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001783 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.97 or 0.00024887 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Profile

CryptoBonusMiles (CRYPTO:CBM) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,301 coins. CryptoBonusMiles’ official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . CryptoBonusMiles’ official website is cryptobonusmiles.com . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

Buying and Selling CryptoBonusMiles

