Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) PT Raised to $18.00

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) had its target price boosted by Jonestrading from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

CRIS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Curis from $4.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Curis from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Curis from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Curis stock opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. Curis has a 12 month low of $0.62 and a 12 month high of $13.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.55. The stock has a market cap of $714.04 million, a P/E ratio of -14.80 and a beta of 3.29.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Curis will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO James E. Dentzer sold 2,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $25,021.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,167.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CRIS. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Curis in the third quarter valued at about $356,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Curis by 33.2% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Curis during the third quarter worth about $87,000. Arnhold LLC grew its stake in Curis by 3.1% during the third quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 429,025 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 13,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Curis during the third quarter worth about $94,000. 34.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Curis Company Profile

Curis, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage drug candidates include CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of non-hodgkin lymphomas, and acute myeloid leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; CI-8993, a monoclonal antibody designed to antagonize the V-domain Ig suppressor of T cell activation; and Fimepinostat, an oral dual inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes for the treatment of patients with MYC-altered diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and solid tumors.

