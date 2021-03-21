David Ian Mckay Sells 5,322 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) Stock

Royal Bank of Canada (TSE:RY) (NYSE:RY) Director David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.39, for a total value of C$619,429.71. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$683,560.82.

David Ian Mckay also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 22nd, David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$110.53, for a total value of C$588,230.55.

On Friday, January 22nd, David Ian Mckay sold 5,322 shares of Royal Bank of Canada stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$107.06, for a total value of C$569,775.98.

Shares of RY stock opened at C$116.54 on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada has a one year low of C$72.00 and a one year high of C$117.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$109.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$103.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$166.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 53.48%.

RY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank increased their price target on Royal Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$133.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$128.00 to C$120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$117.00 to C$123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Fundamental Research raised shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from C$102.97 to C$127.27 in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$115.00 to C$118.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$118.12.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

