DecentBet 24 Hour Volume Hits $1,268.00 (DBET)

DecentBet (CURRENCY:DBET) traded down 17.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 21st. DecentBet has a market cap of $328,545.17 and $1,268.00 worth of DecentBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DecentBet token can currently be purchased for $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, DecentBet has traded 70.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.30 or 0.00051233 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.64 or 0.00015099 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $369.22 or 0.00645585 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $39.49 or 0.00069045 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000986 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001753 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.05 or 0.00024564 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded 106,432% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

DecentBet (DBET) is a token. It launched on September 23rd, 2017. DecentBet’s total supply is 188,632,973 tokens. The Reddit community for DecentBet is /r/decentbet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DecentBet is www.decent.bet . DecentBet’s official Twitter account is @Decent_Bet and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DecentBet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DecentBet should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DecentBet using one of the exchanges listed above.

