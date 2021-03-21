Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) Announces Earnings Results

Destination XL Group (OTCMKTS:DXLG) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.17), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Destination XL Group had a negative net margin of 16.29% and a negative return on equity of 142.59%. Destination XL Group updated its FY 2021
Pre-Market guidance to EPS.
DXLG opened at $0.86 on Friday. Destination XL Group has a twelve month low of $0.19 and a twelve month high of $0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.05. The firm has a market cap of $55.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.40.
About Destination XL Group
