Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Target Price to GBX 7,000

London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 9,100 ($118.89) to GBX 7,000 ($91.46) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

LON:LSEG opened at GBX 7,218 ($94.30) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of £33.48 billion and a PE ratio of 60.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.39. London Stock Exchange Group has a 12-month low of GBX 7,110 ($92.89) and a 12-month high of £100.10 ($130.78).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be issued a GBX 51.70 ($0.68) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. London Stock Exchange Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.59%.

In other London Stock Exchange Group news, insider Cressida Hogg acquired 1,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 7,557 ($98.73) per share, with a total value of £86,905.50 ($113,542.59). Also, insider Stephen O’Connor acquired 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 7,634 ($99.74) per share, for a total transaction of £34,353 ($44,882.41). Insiders have purchased 2,350 shares of company stock worth $17,510,850 in the last ninety days.

London Stock Exchange Group Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services Â- LCH, Post Trade Services Â- CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other.

