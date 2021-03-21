DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Sets New 12-Month High at $80.81

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $80.81 and last traded at $80.10, with a volume of 27445 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.62.

DKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.79.

The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.22. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 33.88%.

In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 10,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $709,260.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,991 shares in the company, valued at $2,138,476.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 37,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $2,410,934.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,639,729.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,770 shares of company stock valued at $9,392,514 in the last quarter. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12,312.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 993 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

DICK'S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

