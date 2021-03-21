DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) Sets New 12-Month High at $80.81

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $80.81 and last traded at $80.10, with a volume of 27445 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.62.
DKS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup raised DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.79.
The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.48.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is 33.88%.
In related news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 10,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $709,260.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 32,991 shares in the company, valued at $2,138,476.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 37,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $2,410,934.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 194,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,639,729.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,770 shares of company stock valued at $9,392,514 in the last quarter. Insiders own 30.57% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 12,312.5% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 993 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.48% of the company’s stock.
DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile (NYSE:DKS)
DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.
