Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) PT Set at €74.00 by Independent Research

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:DRW3) has been assigned a €74.00 ($87.06) price target by equities research analysts at Independent Research in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Independent Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.67% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on DRW3. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €71.00 ($83.53) price target on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €83.60 ($98.35).

Shares of ETR:DRW3 opened at €70.70 ($83.18) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $608.02 million and a P/E ratio of 6.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.97. Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €60.70 ($71.41) and a 52 week high of €108.50 ($127.65). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €66.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of €67.82.

DrÃ¤gerwerk AG & Co KGaA operates as medical and safety technology company in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

