Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Dye & Durham (OTCMKTS:DYNDF) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from $63.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 73.34% from the company’s current price.

DYNDF has been the topic of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Dye & Durham from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Dye & Durham from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DYNDF opened at $33.46 on Friday. Dye & Durham has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $40.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.61.

Dye & Durham Limited, through its subsidiary, Dye & Durham Corporation, provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for legal firms, financial service institutions, and government organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its cloud-based platform automates the public record due diligence searches, document preparation, and electronic public record for legal due diligence, corporate formation and maintenance, lien registration, litigation, and real estate conveyancing.

