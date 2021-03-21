eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Shares Gap Down to $62.24

eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $62.24, but opened at $59.92. eHealth shares last traded at $64.87, with a volume of 27,219 shares trading hands.

EHTH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of eHealth in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of eHealth from $115.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of eHealth from $101.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of eHealth from $150.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of eHealth from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.29.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $57.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of -0.31.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.26. eHealth had a net margin of 12.59% and a return on equity of 11.13%. The firm had revenue of $293.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that eHealth, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $58,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $19,490,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of eHealth in the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of eHealth by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter.

About eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH)

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. The company operates through two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

