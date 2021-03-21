Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 75,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,612 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.58% of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund worth $1,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ECF. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 31.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 171,822 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after acquiring an additional 41,048 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 40.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 72,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 20,908 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the third quarter worth about $181,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 13.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,132,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $13,085,000 after acquiring an additional 133,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old Port Advisors acquired a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. 34.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:ECF opened at $13.62 on Friday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a 52-week low of $6.37 and a 52-week high of $17.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.33.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

