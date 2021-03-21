Employers (NYSE:EIG) Hits New 12-Month High at $41.23

Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.23 and last traded at $40.66, with a volume of 7956 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.20.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Employers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Employers from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Employers alerts:

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25 and a beta of -0.03.

Employers (NYSE:EIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.05. Employers had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The firm had revenue of $191.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.57 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 2nd. Employers’s payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

In related news, EVP Tracey Lynn Berg sold 8,500 shares of Employers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total value of $318,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,757.17. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIG. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Employers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Employers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Employers in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Employers by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Employers in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

About Employers (NYSE:EIG)

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

See Also: What are gap-down stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.