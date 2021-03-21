Enerplus Co. (ERF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) announced a dividend on Friday, March 19th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.008 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous dividend of $0.008.

Enerplus has decreased its dividend payment by 4.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Get Enerplus alerts:

ERF opened at $5.44 on Friday. Enerplus has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $5.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 3.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $149.72 million during the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 130.21%. Research analysts expect that Enerplus will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Enerplus from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Enerplus from $6.25 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Enerplus from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Desjardins assumed coverage on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.25.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Further Reading: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.