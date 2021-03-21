Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) to Issue Apr 21 Dividend of $0.01

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) announced a apr 21 dividend on Friday, March 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share by the oil and natural gas company on Thursday, April 15th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of TSE:ERF opened at C$6.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.53 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.66. Enerplus has a 12 month low of C$1.62 and a 12 month high of C$7.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ERF shares. TD Securities raised their price target on Enerplus from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Enerplus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$7.40.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

