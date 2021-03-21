Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Expected to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Envestnet in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind forecasts that the business services provider will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Envestnet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Envestnet from $96.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Envestnet in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on Envestnet from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Truist began coverage on Envestnet in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.20.

NYSE ENV opened at $70.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $76.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Envestnet has a 52 week low of $45.53 and a 52 week high of $92.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -545.08 and a beta of 1.51.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 0.69%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENV. Advent International Corp MA grew its holdings in Envestnet by 81.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advent International Corp MA now owns 1,513,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,793,000 after buying an additional 677,399 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,812,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 415.0% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 496,989 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,896,000 after purchasing an additional 400,490 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 960,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $79,021,000 after purchasing an additional 310,879 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,259,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,670,000 after purchasing an additional 290,235 shares during the period.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Welth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

