Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Lifted to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NYSE:ENZ opened at $3.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average of $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.38 million, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Enzo Biochem has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $4.85.
In other news, major shareholder Discovery Fund Lp Harbert sold 444,768 shares of Enzo Biochem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $2,094,857.28. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.
Enzo Biochem Company Profile
Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.
