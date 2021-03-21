Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) Lifted to “C” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research report released on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NYSE:ENZ opened at $3.74 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average of $2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.38 million, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Enzo Biochem has a twelve month low of $1.80 and a twelve month high of $4.85.

In other news, major shareholder Discovery Fund Lp Harbert sold 444,768 shares of Enzo Biochem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.71, for a total value of $2,094,857.28. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Enzo Biochem in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Enzo Biochem by 530.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 111,227 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in Enzo Biochem by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 169,430 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 38,968 shares during the period. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enzo Biochem in the 4th quarter valued at $392,000. Finally, Corsair Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Enzo Biochem by 489.2% in the 4th quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 116,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 96,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Enzo Biochem, Inc, an integrated diagnostics, clinical lab, and life sciences company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates through three segments: Products, Clinical Services, and Therapeutics.

