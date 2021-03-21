Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,367 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,116 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,116,540 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $733,509,000 after buying an additional 45,902 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,701,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $767,039,000 after buying an additional 12,150 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 135.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,407,700 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $566,676,000 after buying an additional 1,383,932 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,449,811 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $411,703,000 after buying an additional 112,950 shares during the period. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 39.1% in the third quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 669,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $157,576,000 after buying an additional 188,163 shares during the period. 97.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MLM opened at $332.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $324.29 and a 200 day moving average of $278.39. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $141.12 and a twelve month high of $353.56.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.65. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.41%.

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 3,052 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.06, for a total value of $1,022,603.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 101,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,916,783.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on MLM shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $220.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $262.00 target price for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.64.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid-America Group, Southeast Group, and West Group. The Mid-America Group and Southeast Group segments provide aggregates products only.

