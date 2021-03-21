Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $1.80 Million Stake in Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Johnson Outdoors were worth $1,797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 465.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Outdoors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 65.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Outdoors alerts:

In other Johnson Outdoors news, Director John M. Fahey, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.41, for a total value of $127,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Pyle, Jr. sold 2,981 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.63, for a total transaction of $323,826.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,479,466.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,331 shares of company stock valued at $613,666. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JOUT opened at $146.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78 and a beta of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.09. Johnson Outdoors Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.38 and a fifty-two week high of $150.50.

Johnson Outdoors (NASDAQ:JOUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $165.67 million during the quarter. Johnson Outdoors had a net margin of 9.30% and a return on equity of 15.59%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th.

About Johnson Outdoors

Johnson Outdoors Inc designs, manufactures, and markets camping, diving, watercraft, and marine electronics products worldwide. The company's Fishing segment offers electric motors for trolling or primary propulsion, marine battery chargers, and shallow water anchors; sonar and GPS equipment for fish finding, navigation, and marine cartography; and downriggers for controlled-depth fishing.

See Also: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JOUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Outdoors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Outdoors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.