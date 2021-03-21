Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $2.05 Million Position in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC reduced its position in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 284,082 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 53,045 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Intevac were worth $2,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Intevac by 434.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,674 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intevac by 279.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,216 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Intevac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Intevac by 28.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,589 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Intevac during the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. 72.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IVAC opened at $5.95 on Friday. Intevac, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.60 and a 200-day moving average of $6.34.

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The electronics maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $28.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.00 million. Intevac had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 4.91%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intevac, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Intevac Company Profile

Intevac, Inc provides vacuum deposition equipment for various thin-film applications, and digital night-vision technologies and products to the defense industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Thin-Film Equipment and Photonics. The Thin-Film Equipment segment designs, develops, and markets thin-film processing systems for hard disk drive media, display cover panel, and solar photovoltaic markets.

