Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Has $2.47 Million Stock Holdings in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its holdings in LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) by 15.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288,602 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 51,331 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 1.09% of LSI Industries worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in LSI Industries by 519.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in LSI Industries by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,783 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in LSI Industries by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,909 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in LSI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in LSI Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $168,000. 70.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYTS stock opened at $8.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $226.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.74, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.98. LSI Industries Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.69 and a 200-day moving average of $8.23.

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The construction company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 3.40% and a net margin of 2.48%. The company had revenue of $76.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.24 million. Equities analysts predict that LSI Industries Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. LSI Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 166.67%.

LYTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded LSI Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered LSI Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on LSI Industries from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

