Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 1,228 Shares of Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,228 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC owned 0.10% of Axos Financial worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 43.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axos Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axos Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Axos Financial news, Director Mosich Nick sold 1,874 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total transaction of $86,747.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,285,201.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,070 shares of company stock worth $590,429. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AX. B. Riley increased their price target on Axos Financial from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $32.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. DA Davidson upped their price target on Axos Financial from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.43.

AX opened at $52.12 on Friday. Axos Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.01 and a fifty-two week high of $54.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.13 and a 200 day moving average of $35.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24 and a beta of 1.82.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.08. Axos Financial had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.89%. The firm had revenue of $162.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $142.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, and money market accounts. It also provides single family and multifamily mortgage secured lending products; commercial real estate secured loans; automobile and RV secured loans; factoring loans; commercial and industrial loans and leases; and other loans, such as unsecured consumer loans, and other small balance business and consumer loans.

