Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 1,515 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,340 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 bought a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth $655,000. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in Target by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 445,976 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $78,728,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Fagan Associates Inc. increased its position in Target by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Fagan Associates Inc. now owns 27,969 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,937,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC increased its position in Target by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $17,653,000 after buying an additional 54,000 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in Target by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 41,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,497,000 after buying an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total transaction of $3,350,755.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $187.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $171.91. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $90.17 and a 12 month high of $199.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.84, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The firm had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TGT. Guggenheim upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Argus raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Cowen increased their target price on Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Target from $225.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.05.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

