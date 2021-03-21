Essex Investment Management Co. LLC Sells 7,477 Shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,477 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $2,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Research & Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 87.3% in the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Barclays lifted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Morgan Stanley from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Morgan Stanley presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.86.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $82.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market cap of $150.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $27.76 and a 12 month high of $86.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $76.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.43.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $13.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.53 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 12.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 28.11%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey S. Brodsky sold 18,500 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.57, for a total transaction of $1,379,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,020,145.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 175,000 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.12, for a total transaction of $12,796,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,249,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,326,880. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 212,380 shares of company stock valued at $15,582,671. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

