Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Shares Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) by 17.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 144,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 21,084 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Everest Re Group were worth $33,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RE. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Everest Re Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,261,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 45,449 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,639,000 after buying an additional 4,330 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Everest Re Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 136,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,908,000 after buying an additional 7,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 16,061 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,760,000 after buying an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Everest Re Group alerts:

Shares of RE opened at $245.83 on Friday. Everest Re Group, Ltd. has a one year low of $157.32 and a one year high of $256.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $237.81 and its 200-day moving average is $224.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.58.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 5.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Everest Re Group, Ltd. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. Everest Re Group’s payout ratio is 29.05%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $260.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Everest Re Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $258.73.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Reinsurance, International, Bermuda, and Insurance. The U.S. Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business, including marine, aviation, surety, and accident and health insurance through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE).

Receive News & Ratings for Everest Re Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everest Re Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.