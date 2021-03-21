Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) Earns Outperform Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets restated their outperform rating on shares of Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$17.50 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ET. Raymond James boosted their price target on Evertz Technologies from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Evertz Technologies from C$13.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Evertz Technologies from C$13.50 to C$15.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Evertz Technologies stock opened at C$14.55 on Thursday. Evertz Technologies has a 52 week low of C$10.02 and a 52 week high of C$16.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.11 billion and a PE ratio of 23.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.83.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. Evertz Technologies’s payout ratio is 86.54%.

In other Evertz Technologies news, Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 17,100 shares of Evertz Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total transaction of C$222,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 294,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,832,400.

Evertz Technologies Company Profile

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television broadcast, new-media, and telecommunications industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

