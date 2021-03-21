Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exicure Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing therapeutics for immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases and genetic disorders based on our proprietary Spherical Nucleic Acid technology. Exicure Inc. is based in IL, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exicure in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Exicure in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.46.

Exicure stock opened at $2.45 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $215.50 million, a PE ratio of -9.42 and a beta of 2.21. Exicure has a fifty-two week low of $0.96 and a fifty-two week high of $3.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.92.

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Exicure had a negative return on equity of 24.26% and a negative net margin of 127.52%. As a group, research analysts expect that Exicure will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Exicure by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,347,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 165,950 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Exicure by 3.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 677,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 23,569 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Exicure by 103.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 246,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 125,106 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Exicure by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 230,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Exicure by 48.8% during the third quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 183,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. 44.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exicure, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics for neurology, immuno-oncology, inflammatory diseases, and genetic disorders based on its proprietary spherical nucleic acid (SNA) technology. Its drug candidate includes AST-008 that is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors.

