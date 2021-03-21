FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC lessened its position in shares of FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,329 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,254 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.11% of FARO Technologies worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FARO. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 853,538 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,053,000 after acquiring an additional 297,992 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in FARO Technologies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,875,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $203,092,000 after purchasing an additional 140,218 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FARO Technologies during the third quarter worth $6,006,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of FARO Technologies by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 435,814 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $26,576,000 after buying an additional 95,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 119,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,440,000 after buying an additional 61,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on FARO Technologies from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded FARO Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut FARO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. FARO Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FARO opened at $88.70 on Friday. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.15 and a 12-month high of $97.88. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.91.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.20. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 1.58% and a negative net margin of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $92.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

About FARO Technologies

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement and imaging solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; and FARO ScanArm, a FaroArm equipped with a hard probe and non-contact laser line probe to measure products.

