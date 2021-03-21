Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 361,247 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 986.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 397,864 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 361,247 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of IAA worth $25,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of IAA by 5.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after buying an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in IAA by 2,906.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 399,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,790,000 after purchasing an additional 385,990 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in IAA by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IAA by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,172,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,774,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of IAA by 1.9% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 303,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,808,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IAA. Zacks Investment Research lowered IAA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Northcoast Research raised IAA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. IAA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.42.

Shares of NYSE:IAA opened at $55.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.69. IAA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.39 and a 12 month high of $66.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.82.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $383.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.46 million. IAA had a negative return on equity of 246.98% and a net margin of 12.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IAA, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAA Profile

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

