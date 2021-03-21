Federated Hermes Inc. Has $29.86 Million Stake in Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 695,636 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 163,969 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Boyd Gaming worth $29,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BYD. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming in the third quarter worth approximately $13,043,000. Redwood Investments LLC bought a new position in Boyd Gaming during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,833,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Boyd Gaming by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,238,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,505,000 after purchasing an additional 292,074 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,062,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,080,000 after purchasing an additional 255,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming during the third quarter worth $4,972,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BYD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Boyd Gaming in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Truist boosted their price objective on Boyd Gaming from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Boyd Gaming from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.16.

NYSE BYD opened at $62.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.86. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.91, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 1 year low of $10.75 and a 1 year high of $66.62.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $635.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.67 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, EVP Stephen S. Thompson sold 13,187 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $797,417.89. Also, Director Robert L. Boughner sold 14,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.62, for a total value of $912,653.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 29.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

