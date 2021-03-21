Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 7,099 Shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Federated Hermes Inc. cut its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,077 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,099 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $30,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new position in shares of Arista Networks during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Arista Networks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Arista Networks by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 61.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 114,752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.77, for a total transaction of $32,677,927.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,489,968.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 1,000 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.11, for a total transaction of $290,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,459.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,214 shares of company stock worth $59,616,887. 23.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ANET opened at $285.22 on Friday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.63 and a 1-year high of $326.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $298.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $265.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ANET. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $351.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Arista Networks from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Arista Networks from $288.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price target on Arista Networks from $273.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $318.29.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

