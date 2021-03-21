Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Downgraded by TD Securities to “Hold”

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) was downgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $13.00. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 25.08% from the company’s current price.

FRRPF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank cut Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fiera Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fiera Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on Fiera Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.07.

FRRPF stock opened at $8.79 on Friday. Fiera Capital has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $9.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.32.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

