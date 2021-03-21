Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Downgraded by TD Securities to “Hold”

Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) was downgraded by research analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $13.00. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 25.08% from the company’s current price.

FRRPF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank cut Fiera Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fiera Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fiera Capital from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on Fiera Capital in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.07.

FRRPF stock opened at $8.79 on Friday. Fiera Capital has a 12-month low of $4.97 and a 12-month high of $9.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.32.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

