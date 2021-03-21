Financial Advocates Investment Management Invests $434,000 in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $434,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 195.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 75.7% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Zillow Group news, General Counsel Bradley D. Owens sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total value of $557,387.50. Also, CEO Richard N. Barton sold 343,940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.92, for a total value of $51,219,544.80. Insiders sold 591,716 shares of company stock valued at $86,555,109 over the last ninety days. 19.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $134.61 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 9.73 and a current ratio of 10.08. The company has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of -68.68 and a beta of 1.14. Zillow Group, Inc. has a one year low of $26.22 and a one year high of $208.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $788.95 million during the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.76% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Zillow Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup raised Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on Zillow Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.43.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile and the web in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's platform offers buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate. It also provides a suite of marketing software and technology solutions; and advertising services.

