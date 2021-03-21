First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Position Increased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,558,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,414 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.21% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $65,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FR. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 289,822 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,535,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 7,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 1,393 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 106,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,241,000 after buying an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 288,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $390,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

In other news, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 25,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $1,083,500.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 232,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,076,073.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.44.

NYSE FR opened at $45.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average is $43.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.95. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.89 and a 52-week high of $46.23.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $112.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.69 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 46.84% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 57.47%.

First Industrial Realty Trust Company Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

Read More: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.