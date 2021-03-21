First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) by 820.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 959,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 855,282 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF were worth $26,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FTXR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF during the third quarter worth about $697,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the third quarter worth about $389,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the third quarter worth about $259,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the third quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF in the third quarter worth about $2,141,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTXR opened at $32.38 on Friday. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $12.60 and a 1-year high of $33.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.75 and a 200-day moving average of $28.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.042 dividend. This is an increase from First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%.

